Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to $171.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 174.83% from the company’s previous close.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

