Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded down 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19, 4,770,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,444,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

