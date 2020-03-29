Robert W. Baird Lowers HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $35.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

FUL opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

