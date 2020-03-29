Robert W. Baird Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

CVS stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

