Robert Ryan Purchases 20,000 Shares of Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) Stock

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) insider Robert Ryan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

MLD opened at A$0.62 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Maca Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.53 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Maca’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Maca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

