RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of RF Industries worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

RFIL stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

