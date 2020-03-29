Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

RELV stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Reliv International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

