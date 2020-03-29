Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens lifted their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $16.09 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,240. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

