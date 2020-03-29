Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $9.93, 1,669,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,330,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $16,571,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 677,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after buying an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

