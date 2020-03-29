Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

