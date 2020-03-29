Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s current price.

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:RYN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 766.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

