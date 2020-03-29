Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

CFR stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

