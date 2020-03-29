Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 711.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 746,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 654,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.