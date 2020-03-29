Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth approximately $18,860,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth $13,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock worth $54,211,105.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

