Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

STM stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.