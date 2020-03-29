Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVY. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:CVY opened at $13.68 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

