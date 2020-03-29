Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,014 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEGI stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is -482.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

