Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,075 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 200,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

