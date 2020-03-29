Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $411,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.