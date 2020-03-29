Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $457,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.