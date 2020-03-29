Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 241.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AG. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

