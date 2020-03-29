Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

