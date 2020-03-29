Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of CBTX worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CBTX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. CBTX Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

