Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

