Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Smith Micro Software worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 90,326 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

SMSI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

