Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $45.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

