Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 309.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,189,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after acquiring an additional 165,939 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.