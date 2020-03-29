Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Brink’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

