Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,594,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 484,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 299,585 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,652,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

