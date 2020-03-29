Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,572 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,733,567 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,083,891.08.

HIO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

