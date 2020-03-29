Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 819,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 659,360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 888,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 443,456 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 508,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 428,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 533,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 414,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.10.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

