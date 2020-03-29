Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. G.Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

PAHC stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.