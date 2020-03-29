Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,197 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Home Bancshares worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

