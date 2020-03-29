Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,324 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $6,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

