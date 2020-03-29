Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,572 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of American Woodmark worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

