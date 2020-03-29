Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 191,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

