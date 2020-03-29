Raymond James & Associates Purchases 448 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Shares of PSR opened at $71.98 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $103.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

