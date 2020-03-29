Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.