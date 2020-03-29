Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,979,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,395 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.