Raymond James & Associates Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.65% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 784,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 283,880 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 178,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HIIQ shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

HIIQ stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $310.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.