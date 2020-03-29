Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,619,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

