Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 213,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $13.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

