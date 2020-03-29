Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,713 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $14,706,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

