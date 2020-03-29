Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $2,246,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 92,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

FPF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

In other First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

