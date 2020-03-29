Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,168 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

