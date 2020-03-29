Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3,384.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $67.99 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

