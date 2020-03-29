Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close.

QUOT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.99 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $153,725.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 69,840 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

