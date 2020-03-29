QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. QuoteMedia had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.
Shares of QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.24.
About QuoteMedia
