QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. QuoteMedia had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.24.

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

