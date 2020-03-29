Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

Shares of DGX opened at $83.08 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

