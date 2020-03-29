Qtum Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00019297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Iquant, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $114.86 million and approximately $352.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,238,776 coins and its circulating supply is 96,488,756 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Bitbns, Liquid, Iquant, Bibox, Bithumb, DigiFinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, BCEX, Coindeal, Exrates, Poloniex, Gate.io, Ovis, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Kucoin, Huobi, EXX, Coinone, HBUS, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Crex24, Livecoin, GOPAX, Cobinhood, CoinEx, OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Coinnest, OKEx and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.